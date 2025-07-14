Zelenskyy: Shmyhal’s experience will be valuable for Defense Minister position

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence that the experience of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will be valuable in the position of Ukraine’s Minister of Defense.

He said this in his evening video address, reports Censor.NET.

"Denys Shmyhal’s vast experience will definitely be beneficial in the role of Minister of Defense, this area currently involves the maximum allocation of the country’s resources, the highest number of tasks, and a great deal of responsibility. I expect sufficient support from the Members of Parliament in the new configuration of Ukraine’s government. It is also important that the government promptly audits all agreements with our partners, what is working and what requires review or acceleration," the head of state stated.

Also, Zelenskyy reminded that on July 14, he spoke with First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko — he proposed that she lead the government of Ukraine and renew its work.

"I proposed that she head the government of Ukraine and revitalize its operations based on her experience supporting Ukrainian production and entrepreneurship, which she has as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy," the head of state added.

Recall that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko to lead the government. The action plan is expected to be presented soon.

