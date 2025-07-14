Svyrydenko offered to head Ukrainian government and significantly revamp its work, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government. An action programme is to be presented in the near future.

He announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"I met with First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. There was a report on the implementation of agreements with European and American partners to support Ukraine, which were reached at the recent conference on the restoration of Ukraine. We must implement everything that can support the resilience of our state and society as soon as possible," the Head of State noted.

They also discussed specific measures that will strengthen Ukraine's economic potential, expand support programmes for Ukrainians and scale up domestic arms production.

"To this end, we are starting to transform the system of executive power in Ukraine. I have proposed Yulia Svyrydenko to head the Government of Ukraine and significantly upgrade its work. I look forward to presenting the action programme of the new government in the near future," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier it was reported that in June, the Verkhovna Rada may amend the law, which could allow the dismissal of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.