Presidential Office plans Shmyhal’s resignation and replacement of entire Cabinet - Zheleznyak

In June, the Verkhovna Rada may amend the law, which could allow the dismissal of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"The authorities have a tradition of 'firing Shmyhal every summer'. Without exaggeration, this attempt was made in the summers of 2020, 21, 22, 23, and especially in 2024. Then, however, the ministers changed, but Shmyhal did not. But this time, three sources confirmed that it is true: the OP is planning to dismiss Shmyhal in the near future. The decision has already been made this weekend. That's how final it can be," he said.

Reasons for Shmyhal's dismissal

According to the parliamentarian, the main reasons include the loss of support for the government, in particular among parliamentarians; failures in the economic and budgetary sphere; and the need to show renewal of the government, as there will be no elections in the near future.

Who could become the new prime minister

Zheleznyak said that the only candidate for the new prime minister is First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

"In terms of time and schedule. This week/next week, in June, we need to make a small amendment to the Law of Ukraine ‘On the Legal Regime of Martial Law’ in Article 10 ‘Inadmissibility of termination of powers of state authorities under martial law’. At present, it is not legally possible to dismiss the Prime Minister, as this entails the resignation of the entire government. And this is prohibited by this article. This will be followed immediately by Shmyhal's voluntary resignation and the appointment of a new Shmyhal. And all her ministers will be appointed to the new government," he concluded.

