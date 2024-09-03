Minister of Reintegration of TOT Vereshchuk resigns

Iryna Vereshchuk, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, has submitted her resignation.

"Reset After almost three years in the Government, today I submitted my resignation. I thank the President for his trust! I thank the Prime Minister and members of the Government for their cooperation! I thank the People's Deputies for their support! I thank the team of the Ministry of Reintegration for their work and dedication! I serve the Ukrainian people!" - Vereshchuk wrote.

On Tuesday, September 3, the heads of three ministries submitted their resignations to the Verkhovna Rada, and the Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine also submitted his resignation.

Subsequently, the Parliament received a letter of resignation from the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olha Stefanishyna.

