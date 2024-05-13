Putin decides to replace Shoigu with Belousov as Russian Defence Minister
Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to replace the current Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu with the current First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.
This was reported by the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports.
The Federation Council received Putin's nominees for the positions of heads of a number of federal ministries and agencies.
In particular, Putin proposes to appoint Andrey Removich Belousov, who was the first deputy prime minister of the Russian Federation, as the minister of defence.
Since 2012, Sergei Shoigu has been Minister of Defence of Russia.
