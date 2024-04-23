Russian troops to receive S-500 air defence system this year, - Shoigu

In 2024, the Russian occupation forces will receive the first samples of the S-500 air defence system of two modifications.

This was stated by the Minister of Defence of the occupying country, Sergey Shoigu, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"This year, the troops will receive the first samples of the new generation S-500 anti-aircraft missile system in two modifications - long-range anti-aircraft missile systems and missile defence systems, S-400, S-300V4, Buk-M3, Tor-M2U anti-aircraft missile systems, and new generation radar stations," the minister said.

Shoigu also said that the supply of Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile and gun systems would be doubled in 2024.

According to Russian media, the S-500 Prometheus is a new generation of long-range air defence systems that will allegedly be able to shoot down targets in near space.

Watch more: Soldiers captured four occupiers near Bakhmut. VIDEO