Rada receives resignation letter from Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna - Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada has received a letter of resignation from Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.

This was announced on Facebook by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanishyna's statement will be considered at one of the next plenary sessions.

On Tuesday, September 3, the heads of three ministries submitted their resignation letters to the Verkhovna Rada, and the Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine also submitted his resignation.

