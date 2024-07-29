Ukraine should create institute for recalling MPs - Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada proposes to think about creating an institution of recalling MPs.

This was stated by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk in an interview with Ukrainian News, Censor.NET reports.

"I think that in the context of democracy, we should also think about the institution of recalling an MP. How the people who elected an MP have the opportunity to recall him or her back. This is an absolutely normal practice that exists in many countries around the world," said the head of the parliament.

According to Stefanchuk, discussions on the mandatory mandate are ongoing.

"They will be especially relevant when the next Rada is elected according to the rules of voting by lists. If an MP comes with a party and then begins to pursue his or her own policy on clear or unclear issues, then the party that brought this MP has the right to influence him or her," the speaker explained.

At the same time, he added, there are both pros and cons of a mandatory mandate.

"This is a matter of discussion, because, on the one hand, we don't want to turn this into a joint-stock company where a person with 40% of the votes can simply sit and suppress the deputy initiative. On the other hand, the party structure of society is also very important for future processes. So, of course, there is something to think about and there are prospects," Stefanchuk summarized.