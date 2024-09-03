Verkhovna Rada receives letters of resignation from three ministers and head of State Property Fund - Stefanchuk
Verkhovna Rada receives letters of resignation from heads of three ministries and the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine
This was reported by the head of the parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received resignations from: Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Kamyshyn O.M., Minister of Justice of Ukraine Maliuska D.L., Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Strilets R.O. Also, the resignation was received from the Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Koval V.S.," Stefanchuk said.
He added that all applications will be considered at one of the next plenary sessions.
