Congressmen Wittman and Trone arrive in Kyiv and meet with Stefanchuk. PHOTOS

US Congressmen Rob Wittman and David Trone arrived in Kyiv.

This was reported on Wednesday, 21 August, by the US Embassy in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Their bipartisan visit underscores the support for Ukraine in the U.S. Congress and our continued commitment to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's illegal aggression," the embassy said in a statement.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, met with a delegation from the US House of Representatives, led by Deputy Chairman of the Armed Services Committee Wittman, and with the participation of the Trone. This was reported on the website of the Ukrainian parliament.

The Speaker of the House reportedly discussed the security situation with the congressmen. Among other things, he stressed that it is extremely important for Ukraine that the allies lift all restrictions on the use of weapons provided by them.

"It is critically important for us to lift all restrictions on the use of our partners' weapons and to be able to defend ourselves, in particular by striking at Russian military facilities," the parliamentarian said.

Stefanchuk also told US lawmakers that Ukraine needs more air defence systems, artillery and combat aircraft.

The meeting also focused on training the Ukrainian military, increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, and implementing reforms in Ukraine.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada thanked the United States for all the assistance provided to Ukraine and stressed the importance of bipartisan and bicameral support from the US Congress.

