Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien arrives in Ukraine. PHOTO
US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien has arrived in Ukraine on a visit.
This was announced on Tuesday, August 13, on the social network X by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, Censor.NET reports.
"We welcome Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien back to Ukraine! His presence here in Kyiv is a powerful signal that the United States' support for Ukraine remains unwavering," Brink wrote.
On Monday, August 12, U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham, a Republican, and Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, visited Kyiv.
