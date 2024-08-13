Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien arrives in Ukraine. PHOTO

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien has arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

This was announced on Tuesday, August 13, on the social network X by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, Censor.NET reports.

"We welcome Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien back to Ukraine! His presence here in Kyiv is a powerful signal that the United States' support for Ukraine remains unwavering," Brink wrote.

On Monday, August 12, U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham, a Republican, and Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, visited Kyiv.

