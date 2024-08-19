Modi to visit Ukraine on August 23: to hold talks with Zelenskyy - PO

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on the eve of Independence Day, August 23. During the visit, a number of documents are expected to be signed between the two countries.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET informs.

"On August 23, the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine. This is the first visit of the head of the Indian government to our country in the history of bilateral relations," the statement reads.

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

A number of documents are also expected to be signed between Ukraine and India.

What preceded it?

On August 19, Reuters reported, with reference to the Indian Foreign Ministry, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would pay a visit to Ukraine. However, the exact date of the visit was not disclosed.