On way to Ukraine, Modi will visit Poland to meet with Duda and Tusk - media

Before coming to Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a one-day visit to Poland.

This is reported by The Print, Censor.NET reports.

The media outlet writes that Modi's visit to Poland is scheduled for August 21. In Warsaw, the head of the Indian government will hold bilateral talks with the Polish leadership - President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

It is noted that the main focus of the one-day visit will be the relaunching bilateral ties between the countries.

In addition, Modi plans to visit the monuments to the Maharajas of Jamnagar and Kolhapur, who sheltered thousands of Polish refugees during World War II.

By the way, this is the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Poland since Morarji Desai's visit in 1979. Before that, the country was visited by Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Earlier, the media reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Ukraine in the third week of August, most likely on August 23.

Read more: Work on possible visit of Indian Prime Minister Modi to Ukraine is ongoing, - MFA