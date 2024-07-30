Work on possible visit of Indian Prime Minister Modi to Ukraine is ongoing, - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported that work on the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine is currently underway.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi during a briefing.

‘Such work on contacts, meetings, conversations, and visits is ongoing,’ Tykhyi said.

According to him, diplomacy never stops working and looking for opportunities to organise meetings of leaders.

‘Now this work is also ongoing, but I don't want to get ahead of myself, so I won't disclose certain details for now. That's all I can say now, and I think it's already quite intriguing,’ Tykhiy added.

Earlier it was reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Ukraine in August. This will be the politician's first trip to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.