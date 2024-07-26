US warns India of possible consequences of working with Russia

Indian banks received a warning from the US Treasury about the possible consequences of cooperation with the Russian military-industrial complex, in particular, that such actions could lead to the loss of access to the US financial system.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the League, this is stated in the letter of the US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, writes The Economic Times.

"We know that the Russian military relies on the import of sensitive goods, such as machine tools and microelectronics, and they hope that foreign financial institutions will facilitate these operations," said the letter, the text of which was seen by Reuters.

As noted, the letter does not explicitly state that the United States has special claims against Indian banks, but it contains general instructions on how American partners should act to deprive Russia of material and financial tools for waging war.

Adeyemo also asked the Indian Banks Association to inform Indian businesses about possible US sanctions within 30 days.

In addition, the letter states that the warning is based on President Joe Biden's decree of December 2023, which allows the introduction of sanctions against foreign banks for making payments in the interests of sanctioned Russian companies and the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

