Zelenskyy met with Indian Prime Minister Modi: They discussed preparations for Global Peace Summit. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of his visit to Italy to participate in the G-7 summit.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed the development of bilateral relations and trade expansion, in particular in the context of the Black Sea export corridor. We considered the possibility of exchanging experience in the use of new technologies in agriculture," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, they also discussed the preparation of the Global Peace Summit and the items on the Summit's agenda.

