Zelenskyy: Xi Jinping promised me he would not supply weapons to Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had promised him not to provide weapons to the aggressor country of Russia during a telephone conversation.

The Ukrainian leader said this at a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden after signing a bilateral security agreement.

The Head of State recalled a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which he promised not to provide any weapons to Russia.

"I had a phone conversation with the Chinese leader, and he said that he would not give weapons to Russia. If he is a respectable person, he will not do this, because he gave me his word," Zelenskyy said.

It should be noted that the phone conversation between Zelenskyy and Xi took place in April 2013.

At the same time, during a press conference, US President Joe Biden said that Beijing does not supply arms to Russia, but can transfer dual-use goods, which is also an aid to Russia.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that China plays a key role in supporting Russia's war against Ukraine, providing 90% of the microelectronics and electronic equipment used in the production of Russian missiles, bombs and battle tanks.

