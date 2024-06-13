China plays key role in enabling or supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

China plays a key role in supporting Russia's war against Ukraine, providing 90% of the microelectronics and electronic equipment used in the production of Russian missiles, bombs and battle tanks.

According to Censor.NET, citing Liga.net, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a press conference in Brussels.

We see China now playing a key role in enabling or supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. 90% of the microelectronics that Russia imported last year came from China. These items, electronic equipment, are key to the production of missiles, bombs and battle tanks used in Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

He stressed that China is creating an opportunity for Russia to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine.

To recap, after the summit in Italy, the G-7 leaders will call on China to stop supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Read more: Stoltenberg is disappointed by China’s refusal to participate in Global Peace Summit: You cannot maintain relations with NATO and Russia at same time