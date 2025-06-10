Drone manufacturers urge government to lift export restrictions as 60% of production capacity remains idle due to lack of funding – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

People`s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak stated that 60% of Ukraine’s production capacity remains idle due to a lack of funding.

He said this in an interview with Radio NV, Censor.NET reports.

"For example, we live in an imperfect world, where those in power want to steal. And with full control in their hands, they can afford to steal in strategic sectors: Energoatom, reactor procurement, and unfortunately, military procurement... We have problems with military procurement. We simply lack drones and shells. And the only thing we’ve come to understand in four years is that we should rely on ourselves. Some types of munitions — for example, for the Patriot system — we’re unable to produce, but we can produce drones. Drone manufacturers are urging the government to lift export restrictions, as 60% of their production capacity remains idle. That means there’s no money," Zhelezniak emphasized.

He also commented on why the sabotage of reforms has become so striking.

