Important agreements have been reached on defence: air defence and production of all types of drones, including interceptors - Zelenskyy following Conference on Restoration of Ukraine. VIDEO

The conference on the restoration of Ukraine held in Rome became a platform for the defence of our country. Several important decisions were made, including on defence.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Strengthening air defence, additional investments in the production of all types of drones, especially interceptor drones, and even more pressure on Russia.

The conference dedicated to the restoration of Ukraine has become a platform for the defence of our country, strengthening of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and development of weapons production. There is a high level of representation and a high level of support for Ukraine," the President noted.

We thank everyone who helps protect lives and bring a just and lasting peace closer.

Zelenskyy also said that agreements were being finalised to provide Ukraine with new air defence systems and missiles for them. Norway and Germany are ready to help with the purchase of Petriot systems. In addition, a new agreement has been signed with the UK to supply 5,000 missiles to intercept enemy drones.

The President also emphasised investment in arms production.

According to him, one of the issues discussed at the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Rome was funds for the Ukrainian army.

Zelenskyy also called his meetings with US representatives productive.

"It is important that support for Ukraine continues and that pressure on Russia becomes stronger. These are the key prerequisites for peace: continuing the war must be really painful for the aggressor. We are counting on strong sanctions steps," the President added.