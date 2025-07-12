Zelenskyy: Putin does his job without emotion, like murderer

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin lied a lot during a personal meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports, citing the BBC film Zelenskyy. His Story.

When asked by a journalist what Zelenskyy thought of Putin's psychology and what was in his head, the Ukrainian leader replied that he had once had a long meeting with him.

"I had a meeting with him. It was a long meeting. In December 2019 in France. But that's not the point. He is not a human being in the sense of humanity. He's not about that. He's like... You know, he just does his job. No emotion. You know, like a killer. Yes. It's just a job," Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized that Putin lied a lot during the conversation.

"For me, my work is a part of my life, I really love Ukraine, I want peace, I want people to remember this period of time and respect me. That's all. But it's just a part of my life. For Putin, it is a war and his life," the Ukrainian president added.

Watch more: Working with partners on new weapons supplies and production, good agreements in place – Zelenskyy. VIDEO