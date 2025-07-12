President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not plan to hold the presidency for several decades.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports, citing the BBC film Zelenskyy. His Story.

"I am not Putin. I will not be president for 30 years or whatever it is, 35 years. I will not. Believe me. This means that I have to go through this work and maintain respect, my own self-respect. This is very important to me," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine also emphasized that maintaining respect is very important for his family and for his children.

"And it is important for me to help Ukraine do everything possible and as best as possible," the head of state added.

