Zelenskyy and Danish Defense Minister Poulsen discuss further development of Danish weapons production model

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Industry, and Trade of the Faroe Islands, Sirið Stenberg.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the President’s Telegram channel.

The interlocutors discussed Ukraine’s defense needs, strengthening air defense, countering Russian missiles, and developing joint defense manufacturing. The focus was on frontline drones, interceptor drones, and long-range drones.

"We also discussed further development of the Danish model, including increased investments and opening of our production facilities in Denmark. I thank Denmark and the Danish people for supporting Ukraine’s defense. Thank you for humanitarian aid and truly successful projects we are implementing together," the President said.

