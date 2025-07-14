Ukraine counts on Denmark’s EU presidency and its leadership in promoting necessary solutions - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will take part in an online meeting of the EU Council, where he intends to call for the strengthening of Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

Sybiha wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Sybiha thanked Kaja Kallas for the invitation to join the online meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, which will take place on Tuesday, July 15.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized that at the EU Council meeting he would thank the European Union and its member states for their support and call for bold steps to strengthen Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

"It's time to impose tough sanctions against Moscow and synchronize pressure with the United States. We must apply all sanctions in full and deprive Russia of the oil revenues it uses for war.

It is time to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and increase investment in Ukraine's high-tech defense industry.

It is time to maximize transatlantic unity as well as unity within the EU. This is especially true for the long-overdue steps to promote Ukraine's accession to the EU," he added.

Sybiha also noted that Ukraine counts on the Danish EU presidency and Denmark's leadership in promoting the necessary decisions in the areas of defense, deterrence and enlargement.