Frederiksen: Supporting Ukraine, putting pressure on Russia and strengthening EU’s defense are key priorities of Danish presidency of EU Council

Denmark, which has held the presidency of the EU Council since July, has identified unconditional priorities for the next six months: support for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia and developing Europe's defense capabilities.

This was stated by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during the presentation of the presidency program in the European Parliament, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to Frederiksen, support for Ukraine covers the military, financial and political spheres, including arms supplies, investments in the Ukrainian defense industry and its integration into the European market. She emphasized that such assistance is a direct defense of Europe itself.

The Danish presidency also envisages tougher sanctions pressure on Russia, including the initiative to completely stop importing Russian gas. At the same time, the EU should more actively promote its eastward enlargement - for Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans.

Frederiksen said that Europe should learn from Ukraine: the creation of a modern defense industry in a short time has become an example for the EU, which should be able to defend itself by 2030. She also emphasized that Russia could pose a real threat to Europe in the next 2-5 years.

"Cutting defense spending over the past 30 years was a huge mistake. We must not repeat it. We should not underestimate the threat from the East," the Danish Prime Minister said.