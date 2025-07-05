Ukraine is scaling up joint production of weapons with its partners: long-range weapons and interceptor drones, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

This week, Ukraine signed agreements with a US company and Denmark on the joint production of drones and weapons.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"There should be and will definitely be more protection of life. We are scaling up the joint production of weapons with our partners: long-range weapons to reduce Russia's desire to kill, and interceptor drones to protect our people," he said.

Zelenskyy said that this week an agreement was signed with an American company on the production of drones, as well as an agreement with Denmark on the first joint production of weapons for Ukraine abroad.

"We thank everyone who stands with our country and our people, supports the Ukrainian defence industry and develops its defence industry," the president added.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine and Denmark signed an agreement that allows Ukrainian defence manufacturers to export their technologies to create defence production facilities in Denmark.