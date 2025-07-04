Zelenskyy on agreement with Denmark on joint arms production: Important for both security and investment
The Ukraine-Denmark agreement on joint weapons production is important both from a security and investment perspective.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, there is an important decision in Europe, in Denmark — our first agreement on weapons production in Europe for us, a joint production between Ukraine and Denmark. This is important both from a security standpoint and from an investment perspective," Zelenskyy said.
Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine and Denmark signed an agreement allowing Ukrainian defense industry manufacturers to export their technologies to establish defense production facilities in Denmark.
