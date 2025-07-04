Ukraine signs agreement allowing export of defense technologies to Denmark

Ukraine and Denmark have signed an agreement allowing Ukrainian defense-industry manufacturers to export their technologies for setting up defense production in Denmark.

This was announced by Herman Smetanin, Ukraine’s Minister for Strategic Industries, Censor.NET reports.

"Today in Copenhagen, together with Denmark’s Minister of Industry Morten Bødskov, we signed a historic agreement. It opens the way for establishing Ukrainian defense production facilities on Danish territory," he said.

According to Smetanin, Denmark was the first country to fund weapons production by Ukrainian companies, and is now the first to which Ukraine will officially export its defense technologies.

"This is a unique case of international cooperation for Ukraine’s defense industry," the minister added.

