News Photo Zelenskyy’s visit to Denmark
Zelenskyy met with King Frederik X of Denmark during his visit to Copenhagen. PHOTO

On Thursday, 3 July, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an audience with King Frederik X of Denmark during his visit to Copenhagen.

This was reported by the press service of the head of state, Censor.NET informs.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy thanked Denmark and its people for supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war, in particular for military and humanitarian assistance, investments in the defence industry, and joint projects in the field of arms production.

The parties also discussed Denmark's patronage of the restoration of the affected Ukrainian regions, the development of military medicine, support for veterans, and further cooperation in the field of rehabilitation. Particular attention was paid to the involvement of Danish companies in projects for the prosthetics and rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

