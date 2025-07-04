Russia once again demonstrates that it is not going to end war and terror - Zelenskyy

That night, the Russian invaders launched one of the largest air strikes ever. A total of 550 targets were hit, at least 330 of which were Russian-Iranian "shahids," and missiles, including ballistic missiles, were also used.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He noted that firefighting and rubble removal are still underway.

"Moreover, the first air raid alerts in our cities and regions began yesterday almost simultaneously with the start of media discussion of President Trump's phone conversation with Putin. Russia is once again demonstrating that it is not going to end the war and terror. It was only around 9 a.m. this morning that the air raid alert was canceled in Kyiv. A tough, sleepless night," the post reads.

Zelensky confirmed that the capital was the main target of this Russian strike. The air defense forces managed to shoot down 270 air targets, and another 208 drones were suppressed by electronic warfare.

"Interceptor drones have started operating, causing dozens of damage. We are doing everything we can to develop this area of protecting our cities. And it is very important that we maintain the support of our partners in ballistic missile defense. "Patriots and missiles are real defenders of life for them," the President emphasized.

In total, in addition to the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions were affected by today's Russian strike. As of now, there are 23 wounded.

"All this is clear evidence that without really large-scale pressure, Russia will not change its stupid destructive behavior. We need to ensure that for every such blow to people and lives, they feel the corresponding sanctions and other blows to their economy, to their earnings, to their infrastructure. This is the only thing that can be achieved quickly to change the situation for the better. And it depends on our partners, primarily the United States," Zelenskyy summarized.

As a reminder, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, last night Russian troops launched a record number of strike-type "Shaheds".