Zelenskyy on his conversation with Trump: joint position is absolutely clear – war must end

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he shares a common position with Donald Trump: the war must end, and Russia, which started it, must end it.

The head of state announced this on social media.

According to him, during their conversation they discussed "what was voiced in Moscow." Some European leaders also took part.

"Our joint position with our partners is absolutely clear: the war must end. And it must be an honest end. European leaders also joined the conversation, and I am grateful to each of them for their support. We discussed what was voiced in Moscow.

Ukraine will certainly defend its independence. We all need a lasting and reliable peace. Russia must end the war it started. Thank you to everyone who supports Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

Recall that on August 6, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff met in Moscow with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin; their dialogue lasted about three hours.

The Kremlin said Witkoff held "useful and constructive" talks with Putin, two days before the deadline set by Donald Trump for Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine or face new sanctions.

Later, Trump held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After that, the US president called the meeting between his special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Russia "very productive ".

