Zelenskyy and Trump spoke by phone: conversation lasted one hour (updated)

On Wednesday, August 6, U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by Axios journalist and Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.

"Trump is currently on the phone with Zelenskyy, according to a source familiar with the situation," the American media outlet writes.

At 7:55 p.m., Reuters reported that Trump and Zelenskyy had concluded their phone call, which lasted one hour.

Recall that on Wednesday, August 6, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow; their dialogue lasted about three hours.