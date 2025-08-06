Zelenskyy held talks with Trump: they discussed ending the war, sanctions against Russia, and defence cooperation

On 5 August, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US President Donald Trump.

"A productive conversation with President Trump. The key is, of course, to end the war. We are grateful to the US President for all his efforts for a fair and lasting peace. It is indeed necessary to stop the killings as soon as possible, and we fully support this. There could have been no war for many months if the Russians had not dragged it out," the statement said.

The parties also coordinated the positions of Ukraine and the United States.

"We exchanged assessments of the situation: the Russians have increased the severity of their strikes. President Trump is fully informed about Russian strikes on Kyiv and our other cities and communities.

Of course, we talked about sanctions against Russia. Their economy continues to fall, and that's why Moscow is so keen on this prospect and President Trump's resolve. This can change a lot," Zelenskyy stressed.

"We discussed joint European solutions that can help our defence. Now we already have decisions from the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark - more than a billion dollars for American weapons that Ukraine will receive. Thank you! This cooperation with NATO countries will continue.

We also talked about our bilateral defence cooperation with the United States. A draft agreement on drones has already been prepared by the Ukrainian side, and we are ready to discuss it in detail and sign it. It could be one of the strongest agreements ever. Thank you to every American heart that supports our defence of lives. Thank you, President Trump!" the head of state added.

