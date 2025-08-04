Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy, preparatory work needed – Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but preparatory work at the expert level is required.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a comment to Russian propagandists, reports Censor.NET.

"Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy after preparatory work at the expert level," he said.

The Kremlin also does not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Witkoff this week.

Recall that Zelenskyy previously proposed that Russia move from exchanging statements and technical-level meetings to talks between the leaders.

