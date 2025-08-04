"Russia is hunting civilians. We are counting on strong decisions from US and Europe regarding secondary sanctions on Moscow’s energy and banking sectors," Zelenskyy said. VIDEO

Russia is hunting civilians across the entire frontline in Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Killing people. Killing children. Deliberate FPV drone strikes on rescuers and medics responding after attacks, this is typical for every city or community reached by Russian drones. The Russian army is simply killing all living things," he noted.

According to the president, the world has enough power to stop this and protect people.

Read more: Russia can avoid sanctions if it gets deal with Ukraine – Trump

"We are counting on strong decisions by the United States, Europe and the world regarding secondary sanctions on Russian energy trade and on Moscow's banking sector. Ukraine expects the implementation of every agreement to strengthen protection agreed with partners. Every day of delay leads to the loss of our people," Zelenskyy concludes.