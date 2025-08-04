Russia can avoid sanctions if it gets deal with Ukraine – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russia can avoid sanctions by reaching a peace agreement with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Clash Report.

When asked if Russia can do anything to avoid sanctions at this point, the U.S. leader replied,

"Yes, make a deal so people stop dying."

He reiterated the heavy losses suffered by Russian troops.

"A tremendous number of people are dying in this ridiculous war," Trump added.

Earlier, Trump said that since January, Russia has lost 14 times more soldiers than Ukraine.

Trump aims to secure a ceasefire agreement in Russia’s war against Ukraine by August 8.

