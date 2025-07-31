Trump aims to reach deal to end Ukraine war by August 8 – U.S. tells UN Security Council

US President Donald Trump seeks to broker a deal to end Russia’s war on Ukraine by 8 August.

U.S. representative John Kelly announced this during a speech at the UN Security Council, Reuters reports, according to Censor.NET.

"Both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and durable peace. It is time to make a deal. President Trump has made clear this must be done by August 8. The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace," he stressed.

The day before, Trump shortened Russia’s deadline to end the war against Ukraine to 10 days, starting 29 July.

Previously, Trump had given Putin 50 days but said earlier this week he was cutting the timeframe because he "sees no progress."