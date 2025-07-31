This is Putin’s response to President Trump’s deadline - Kellogg’s daughter on attack on Kyiv

The daughter of Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg, Megan Mobbs, said that the massive Russian drone attack on Kyiv was Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's response to the US president's deadline.

She wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Kyiv is undergoing a massive drone attack. Make no mistake, this is Putin's response to President Trump's deadline. He is testing America's resolve and strength. We must not fail," she called.

As a reminder, Trump reduced Russia's deadline for ending its war against Ukraine to 10 days, starting from 29 July.

On the evening of 30 July, Russian troops launched attack drones into Ukraine.

See more: Russian forces launch combined strike on Kyiv: 8 injured, including two children. PHOTOS