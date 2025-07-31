Russian forces launch combined strike on Kyiv: 8 injured, including two children. PHOTOS

During the night of 31 July, the Russian invaders attacked the Ukrainian capital with attack drones, and at dawn with winged carriages. Later, they struck with ballistic missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The enemy is hitting civilian infrastructure with attack drones. Solomianskyi district has suffered the most.

It was recorded there:

fire in a high-rise building;

fire near a residential building;

fire in an educational institution;

warehouses and several non-residential premises at different addresses are on fire;

parts of a UAV fell at two locations - near a house and on a car," Tkachenko said.

8 people were injured in a drone attack, including two children.

Klitschko said that two of the injured in the Solomianskyi district were hospitalised.

At dawn, the Russians launched a cruise missile attack. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, the shock wave smashed the windows in the children's department of a medical institution. There were no casualties.

A residential building in the Svyatoshinsky district was also damaged. Emergency services are on their way, Klitschko said.

Later, the enemy struck with ballistic missiles. In Kyiv, a house and a car caught fire in Holosiivskyi district as a result of a Russian missile strike, Tkachenko said.

Residential buildings were reportedly hit in Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, windows of an apartment building were damaged and cars burned.

