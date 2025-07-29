Russia has 10 days to make peace with Ukraine. Putin wants to keep war going – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has shortened Russia’s deadline for ending the war against Ukraine to ten days, counting from 29 July.

He told journalists about this on Air Force One, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the United States wants Russia to reach an agreement on Ukraine within ten days; otherwise, import tariffs will be imposed.

"Want a big scoop? Ten days from today. And then, you know, we’ll impose tariffs and other measures. And I don’t know if it’s going to affect Russia, because he wants to, obviously, probably keep the war going, but we’re going to put on tariffs. It may affect them, it may not, but potentially, yes. They have ten days," the American leader

Trump added that the war in Ukraine will drag on for a long time, although it could be "easily settled."

Read more: Republican senators support Trump’s ultimatum to Putin

Thus, Trump has given Putin until 8 August to reach an agreement with Ukraine or face high U.S. tariffs or sanctions.

Earlier, Trump had allowed Putin fifty days, but at the beginning of this week he said he was reducing the period because he "sees no progress."

This is a developing story...