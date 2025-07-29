Republican senators support Trump’s ultimatum to Putin

U.S. Republican senators believe that the only way to force Putin to peace is through economic pressure and force. Therefore, they supported Donald Trump's approach to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by a Suspilne correspondent from Washington.

US Senator from Louisiana, Republican John Kennedy, said that the Russian dictator "has blood under his fingernails" and is a "butcher" not only of Ukrainians but also of his own people. And he compared interaction with him to "hand-feeding a shark"

"Putin understands only force. It's impossible to reach an understanding with him. The only way to force him to negotiate is to starve his military machine. We have to hit his budget by stopping the sale of Russian oil through secondary sanctions," Kennedy said.

He noted that Putin is dismissive of the United States and Trump personally, and that he used to "lie before he could speak."

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio emphasized that Putin will "soon learn" that Trump is not Joe Biden and that he will not be able to play games with him.

"The killing in Ukraine has to stop. And if Putin wants to drag this out or play games, he will find out that Trump does not play these games," Moreno said.

Senator James Risch added that he had personally spoken with Trump about the situation. According to him, the US president is frustrated by Putin's actions, but Washington expects changes in the near future.

Earlier, US President Trump said that he was planning to reduce the 50-day deadline given to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach an agreement with Ukraine to resolve the war because he was "very disappointed" with him.