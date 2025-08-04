ENG
India to continue buying Russian oil despite Trump’s threats – Reuters

India is unlikely to refuse to import oil from Russia

India will continue to buy oil from Russia despite US President Donald Trump's threats to impose duties.

This was reported by Reuters, citing sources in the Indian government, Censor.NET reports.

"These are long-term oil contracts. It is not so simple to just stop buying overnight," one of the agency's sources said.

Justifying India's oil purchases from Russia, a second source said that India’s import of cheaper Russian crude helped the country avoid a global rise in oil prices.

According to the source, unlike Iranian and Venezuelan oil, Russian crude is not subject to direct sanctions, so India buys it at a price below the current price cap set by the European Union.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump announced that he would impose a 25% duty on imported goods from India starting 1 August 2025, as the country is one of the largest importers of Russian oil.

