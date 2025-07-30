Trump announces 25% tariff on India for buying oil from Russia

US President Donald Trump has announced that from August 1, 2025, he will impose a 25% tariff on imports from India, as the country is one of the largest importers of Russian oil.

Trump announced this on his social media account Truth Social, as reported by Censor.NET.

Among the reasons, the US president cited India's purchase of Russian energy resources and military equipment.

"Although India is our friend, we have done relatively little business with it for many years because its customs tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world, and it has the most severe and unpleasant non-monetary trade barriers of any country. In addition, it has always purchased the vast majority of its military equipment from Russia and is Russia's largest energy buyer, alongside China," he said.

Trump emphasized that everyone in the world wants "Russia to stop the killings in Ukraine" because "none of this is very good."

He noted that in addition to a 25% customs duty on imports from India, the country will also pay a "penalty" for the aforementioned economic cooperation with Russia. Trump did not specify the amount of the penalty.

