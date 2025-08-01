Trump on Russian war losses: Since January, Russia has lost 14 times more soldiers than Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump cited heavy Russian losses in the war against Ukraine and stated that it must come to an end.

He wrote this on his Truth Social platform, Censor.NET reports.

"I have just been informed that almost 20,000 Russian soldiers died this month in the ridiculous war with Ukraine. Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers since the beginning of the year. That is a lot of unnecessary death! Ukraine, however, has also suffered greatly. They have lost approximately 8,000 soldiers since January 1, 2025, and that number does not include their missing. ," he noted.

Trump added that Ukraine has also lost civilians due to Russian strikes, "though in smaller numbers."

"Ukraine has also lost civilians, but in smaller numbers, as Russian rockets crash into Kyiv, and other Ukrainian locales. This is a war that should never have happened — it’s Biden’s war, not ‘Trump’s.’ I’m just here to see if I can stop it!" he added.

Read more: What Russia is doing is disgusting - Trump on massive shelling of Ukraine