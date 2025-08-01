ENG
News Trump statements
What Russia is doing is disgusting - Trump on massive shelling of Ukraine

Trump

US President Donald Trump has spoken about sanctions against Russia after another large-scale shelling of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a press conference.

"What Russia is doing is disgusting. It's sad," the US president said.

At the same time, he said he was not sure that sanctions would deter Russia.

"We'll probably impose sanctions - I don't know if sanctions bother him. They know about the sanctions. I know more than anyone about sanctions and tariffs. I don't know if it will have an effect, but we will do it," Trump said.

Earlier, it was reported that Trump seeks to achieve an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine by 8 August.

