News U.S. sanctions against Russia
Russia has indeed learned to live with sanctions, but Trump is going to change rules of game, - Graham

Shmyhal met with Graham and Blumenthal

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that the sanctions that US President Donald Trump will impose on Russia "will change the rules of the game."

He wrote about this on social media platform X, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Russia, you are right about sanctions. You managed to avoid them and learned to live with them. Obviously, you don't understand that President Trump is changing the rules of the game and is going to impose tariffs on countries that buy your oil and gas, supporting your military machine," Graham said.

He added that the vast majority of representatives from both parties are ready to help President Trump in this regard.

