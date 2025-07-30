Volcano erupts on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula after earthquake. PHOTO

An eruption of Klyuchevskaya Sopka, the highest active volcano in Eurasia, has started on the Kamchatka Peninsula following a major earthquake during the night of 30 July.

The Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Unified Geophysical Service and several Russian media outlets reported the event, Censor.NET notes.

Photos show incandescent lava flowing down the volcano’s western slope, with glows and explosions visible above the crater.

The volcano is located about 30 km from the nearest settlement.

During the day on 30 July, the volcano spewed a three‑kilometre‑high ash cloud, according to Russian geophysicists, after which lava began to flow.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka had already shown signs of heightened activity, but after the earthquake the volcanic processes intensified markedly, triggering large‑scale lava emissions.

Earlier reports stated that an earthquake struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, registering a magnitude of 8.7—the strongest in the region since 1952.

The quake also triggered a tsunami across the Pacific region, prompting mass evacuations in multiple countries. There have been no reports of fatalities or significant damage so far.