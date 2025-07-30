ENG
Earthquake with magnitude of 8.7 recorded in Kamchatka. VIDEO

An earthquake has struck Kamchatka, Russia. The magnitude was 8.7, the strongest in the region since 1952.

This was reported by the Russian media, Censor.NET informs.

After the earthquake, there is a strong aftershock process in Kamchatka, and there will be aftershocks within a month, including those with a magnitude of up to 7.5.

Tsunami warnings have been issued for Kamchatka, all of the Kuril Islands, as well as almost the entire east coast of Japan, Alaska, and the US states of California and Oregon.

The first wave of the tsunami has already hit the coastal zone of Severo-Kurilsk, flooding a settlement and a fishing enterprise in some places.

Read more: 18 earthquakes recorded in Tver region of Russia, where ammunition depot detonates

Later, it became known that 30 tangible tremors with an intensity of 2-5 points were recorded after the main earthquake in Kamchatka.

Earthquake in Kamchatka, Russia What is known

