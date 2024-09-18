ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3041 visitors online
News
21 417 89
ammunition (571) earthquake (20) Russia (11142) ammunition warehouse (39)

18 earthquakes recorded in Tver region of Russia, where ammunition depot detonates

У Тверській області РФ зафіксували 18 землетрусів після атаки БПЛА

In the city of Toropets, Tver region of the Russian Federation, 18 earthquakes were recorded after a nighttime drone attack on an ammunition depot that is still detonating.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Volcano Discovery monitoring service.

It is indicated that a series of earthquakes began at about 4 o'clock local time on the night of Wednesday, 18 September.

It is noted that the magnitude of the earthquakes, which were detected within 2.5 hours, ranged from 2 to 3.2 on the Richter scale.

Watch more: Tver region of Russia is massively attacked by drones: ammunition depot detonates, population is being evacuated. VIDEO&PHOTOS

У Тверській області РФ зафіксували 18 землетрусів

NASA's orbiting fire monitoring system FIRMS records a large-scale fire in the area of an ammunition depot attacked by Ukrainian drones.

As a reminder, on the night of Wednesday, 18 September, powerful explosions were heard in the Tver region of Russia. Local authorities reported a fire and evacuation of the population.

Russian media reported a fire and detonation at an ammunition depot.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 