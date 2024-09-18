Tver region of Russia is massively attacked by drones: ammunition depot detonates, population is being evacuated. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Wednesday, 18 September, powerful explosions were heard in the Tver region of the Russian Federation. Local authorities reported a fire and evacuation of the population.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the governor of the Tver region, Igor Rudenya.

According to him, the fire broke out in Toropets "at the site of the UAV wreckage". He also said that air defence operations in the region were ongoing due to a "massive drone attack".

It is also noted that, allegedly to ensure the safety of residents, Rudenya decided to partially evacuate the population from the area where air defence is operating and the fire is being contained.

The situation, according to the Russian official, is under control.

According to the local administration, residents of Toropets are being evacuated to the neighbouring city of Zapadnaya Dvina in Tver Oblast.

In turn, the ASTRA telegram channel reports a fire and detonation at an ammunition depot.







